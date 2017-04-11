Father shot, killed in front of son while trying to help strangers in GA



GAINESVILLE, GA (CNN/WSB) – A family is grieving their father who was shot and killed in front of his son while trying to help two people who waved them down.

“We stopped thinking they needed help,” says Tyler Gayton.

15-year-old Gayton says his dad, Dennis, was killed thinking two stranded men needed a ride.

“He came up, put his head in the window and pulled out the gun and put in his face,” says Tyler. “My dad grabbed it, pointed away from his body. Then the guy jerked back and shot him.”

Tyler says the man tried shooting him, too. He was grazed in the neck by a bullet.

Tyler’s mom Jonie was on the phone and heard the commotion.

“I didn’t even get to say goodbye,” says Jonie.

Gainesville Police say the man in a sketch released is a person of interest in last Tuesday’s shooting.

There are few leads in what investigators describe as “Dennis Gayton’s Cold Blooded Murder.”

“He was killed practically execution style in front of his son and, you know, it’s someone we would deem to be extremely dangerous and we want to take individuals off the streets.”

“Please don’t hide them, I beg. I beg as a mother; as a wife. I beg. Please, please bring these people in,” says Jonie Gayton.

The family says it needs about $3,000 for a funeral and has set up a GoFundMe account to help raise money for the expenses.