Greenville Co. Detention Officer accused of attempted murder, kidnapping

By Published: Updated:
Austin Taylor: Courtesy Greenville Co. Detention Center
Austin Taylor: Courtesy Greenville Co. Detention Center

(WSPA) — A Greenville County Detention Center officer has been arrested, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Austin Taylor, 30, was arrested Tuesday morning for attempted murder, kidnapping, and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

Deputies responded Monday to St. Francis Eastside Hospital in reference to a domestic violence report.

Deputies say the victim was assaulted, choked to the point of unconsciousness, and held against her will at a home.

According to documents from the Criminal Justice Academy, Taylor’s only position in law enforcement has been a Corrections Officer for Greenville County since 2012.

Taylor has been denied bond on the attempted murder charge and was given a combined bond $40,000 for the other two charges.

We have reached out to the Greenville County Detention Center for Taylor’s employment status.

