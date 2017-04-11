Help deputies find man missing from Newberry Co.

NEWBERRY Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies are calling on the public to help find a missing man.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Johnny Smith was last seen dropping off items on Mountain Drive in the Columbia area around 7 a.m. Monday.

The 70-year-old man is 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. Deputies say Smith recently had foot surgery and walks with a slight limp.

He was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Express Van with South Carolina license plate AVN793.

Anyone with information of Johnny Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 321-2222. You’re asked to immediately call 911 if you see him.