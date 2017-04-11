Lindsey Graham one of the most unpopular US senators in poll

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is one of the most unpopular US Senators, according to a poll by Morning Consult.

The poll shows Graham was third from the bottom with a disapproval rating of 40 percent. His approval rating was 46 percent.

Tim Scott (R-SC) was 18th from the top of the approval list, according to the poll.

He had an approval rating of 59 percent with a disapproval of 19 percent.

The poll shows senator with the highest approval rating is former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders (I-VT). His approval rating was 75 percent with a disapproval of 21 percent.

The least popular is Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)with a 47 percent disapproval rate, according the Morning Consult.

The website says it polled more than 85,000 registered voters from Jan to March. You can read their methodology here.