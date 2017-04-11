Man calls 911 after he’s shot, deputies find his pot grow room says report

DACUSVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Pickens Co. deputies say they discovered a man’s marijuana growing operation after the man was shot and called 911.

They say it happened on Earls Bridge Rd in the Dacusville Community 4/11 around 2:40 a.m.

The homeowner said someone may have tried to break in his home.

He told them her heard a loud noise and someone shot two rounds through his front door.

They say he had a superficial wound to the back of his arm and side.

The man never saw the suspect.

Deputies say they were investigating the shooting when they found a room inside the home that had been converted to manufacture marijuana.

The seized growing equipment and plants as high as four feet, according to the report.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information concerning this incident to please contact the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 898-5500 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.