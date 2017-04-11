Man calls 911 after he’s shot, deputies find his pot grow room says report

Marijuana
FILE - This Jan. 26, 2013 file photo taken at a grow house in Denver shows marijuana plants ready to be harvested. Colorado is set to outlaw marijuana growing co-ops after the state Senate unanimously approved a bill on Monday, April 10, 2017 that would make it a crime for people to cultivate recreational pot for other people. The bill was supported by the office of Gov. John Hickenlooper. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski, File)

DACUSVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Pickens Co. deputies say they discovered a man’s marijuana growing operation after the man was shot and called 911.

They say it happened on Earls Bridge Rd in the Dacusville Community 4/11 around 2:40 a.m.

The homeowner said someone may have tried to break in his home.

He told them her heard a loud noise and someone shot two rounds through his front door.

They say he had a superficial wound to the back of his arm and side.

The man never saw the suspect.

Deputies say they were investigating the shooting when they found a room inside the home that had been converted to manufacture marijuana.

The seized growing equipment and plants as high as four feet, according to the report.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information concerning this incident to please contact the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 898-5500 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

