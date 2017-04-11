Man pled guilty on child porn charges in Buncombe Co.

By Published:
John Howard Skerjance
John Howard Skerjance

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A man has pled guilty to duplicating child porn, according to the Buncombe Co. District Attorney’s office.

John Howard Skerjance, 51, of Candler will sever a minimum of 14.5 years after he pled guilty to ten counts of Second Degree Exploitation of a Minor.

He will also have to register as a sex offender.

Investigators say the NC Bureau of Investigation used an undercover peer-to-peer network to connect to a computer that was distributing child porn.

They identified the computer’s internet service provider and got a search warrant for Skerjance.

They say he confessed to possessing and downloading, or duplicating child porn.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s