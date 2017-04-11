NC legislators significantly change hog farm liability bill

Associated Press Published:
Pigs file photo
FILE

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Legislation to limit hog farms’ liability in lawsuits over animal waste smells has passed the North Carolina House after a significant change.

The House narrowly voted Monday to add language to specify that the legislation would not apply to pending lawsuits. The chamber then passed the bill, sending it to the state Senate.

The legislation limits penalties that a jury or judge could impose against hog farms or other agricultural operations in lawsuits accusing them of creating a nuisance for neighbors. The farms’ liability would be limited to the lost property value plaintiffs can prove was the result of the nuisance. The liability couldn’t exceed a piece of property’s market value.

Some Democrats and Republicans argued during floor debate that the General Assembly would meddle in existing lawsuits without the amendment added Monday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s