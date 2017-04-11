SENECA, SC (WSPA) – Police say around $20,000 in damage was done by vandals to Blue Ridge Field in Seneca over the weekend.

According to the police report, ceilings were ripped down from a storage building and both bathrooms at the park on Holland Avenue.

There were also holes in the walls and electrical wires were damaged. Lights, power meters were broken.

The report also lists numerous other damages to the park, including damage to the grass where a vehicle performed doughnuts.

Seneca Police say their investigators are currently following several leads in the case.

Blue Ridge Field damage vandalism Seneca View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

More stories you may like on 7News

Person found electrocuted in Greenville Co. road, coroner investigating The Greenville County coroner is investigating the electrocution death of a person found in the roadway on East Mountain Creek Road.

Park vandalized in Seneca, $20,000 in damage done Police say around $20,000 in damage was done by vandals to Blue Ridge Field in Seneca over the weekend.

16 hurt in Tampa school bus crash Twelve special needs students were on the bus, which was on its way to Oak Park School located at 7285 Proctor Rd. in Sarasota. The students…

Help find missing man Joel Bishop in Spartanburg Co. Joel Keith Bishop, 58, was last seen leaving his home on Thackston Drive in Spartanburg on March 30.

Clemson University re-evaluates location for new Duke Energy power plant Duke Energy announced plans in February to put a new power plant in a Clemson neighborhood.