Park vandalized in Seneca, $20,000 in damage done

SENECA, SC (WSPA) – Police say around $20,000 in damage was done by vandals to Blue Ridge Field in Seneca over the weekend.

According to the police report, ceilings were ripped down from a storage building and both bathrooms at the park on Holland Avenue.

There were also holes in the walls and electrical wires were damaged. Lights, power meters were broken.

The report also lists numerous other damages to the park, including damage to the grass where a vehicle performed doughnuts.

Seneca Police say their investigators are currently following several leads in the case.

