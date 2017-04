GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A driver survived after a pickup truck flipped off a bridge and landed below on a highway.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on I-385 in Simpsonville.

The pickup truck landed on Highway 276.

By 4:15 a.m., the driver had been taken to the hospital and the scene was cleared.

Troopers are investigating the crash.