Police impersonator sought in Upstate

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are searching for a man who claimed to be an officer looking for a missing girl.

On Sunday, a woman was leaving the Li’l Cricket on Middleton Way in Greer when she was approached by a man who claimed to be an undercover cop investigating a missing persons’ case.

Greer police said in a statement that the subject told the victim he was searching for a missing girl named Sarah and did not provide a name or identification, but asked the woman several questions and asked her to get in his vehicle. She refused to get the vehicle.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the subject. He’s described as a muscular black male, 30 to 40 years old with short hair, a full beard and about 5 feet 10 inches tall.

He was driving a gold 2000-2004 Chevrolet Impala with stock rims and “frosty” tint on the back two windows.

Police say they’re trying to determine if the suspect has approached others.

Anyone who may know the man’s identity or had a similar experience is asked to call the Greer Police Department at 864-877-7906 or email tellis@cityofgreer.org.