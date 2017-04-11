SC officer’s attack on victim is caught on his body camera say police

By Published:

HANAHAN, SC (WSPA) – A North Charleston Police office is accused of domestic violence after his victim caught the attack on his body camera, according to a report by CBS affiliate WCSC.

They report Nicholas Palumbo was arrested Sunday morning and charged with domestic violence third degree.

The police report says the woman turned on his body camera after he pushed her to the ground, according to WCSC.

They report The officer came into the bedroom, pinned her to the bed and threatened to hit her, according to investigators.

READ WCSC’s report here

