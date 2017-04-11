Spartanburg Co. deputies need help finding missing man

By Published: Updated:
Joel Keith Bishop

SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – Spartanburg County deputies are asking for help to find a man who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Joel Keith Bishop, 58, was last seen leaving his home on Thackston Drive in Spartanburg on March 30. He was driving a 1989 two-door black Nissan truck. That truck had a South Carolina license tag CIK 439.

Bishop’s wife reported him missing on April 1. Deputies say they were told Joel Bishop suffers from depression and anxiety.

He is 6’3′ and weighs 198 pounds. If you see him, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Mark Gaddy at (864) 503-4680.

Photos courtesy Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office

