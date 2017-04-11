Transplant Center opens at Greenville Memorial Hospital

A new blood and marrow transplant center is opening in the Upstate.

Greenville Memorial Hospital celebrated the new McCrary unit this morning with a ribbon cutting.

It recently had a $2 million expansion.

They say the goal is to help patients to get the treatment they need, closer to home.

“When patients come into the hospital for a transplant it is usually a month in duration and so having the access to family and friends to come support them and visit, bring them goodies, really helps buoy their spirits and helps them get through the process a lot easier,” said Dr. Suzanne Fanning with Greenville Hospital System

The center also features music therapy and a wellness suite.