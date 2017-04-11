Waitress gets BIG tip and offer to pay off her student loans

WAIKIKI, HI (KHON) — A waitress at a popular Waikiki restaurant got a very big surprise during her shift.

Cayla Chandara had been pulling double-duty at two different restaurants in Waikiki.

She was waiting on a couple from Australia at Noi Thai Cuisine last week.

She says they hit it off, and they talked quite a bit as the couple dined at the restaurant.

“They asked me where I was from, and I told them I moved here for school but I was kind of in a little bit of debt and I couldn’t go back to school, because I couldn’t afford it and the cost of living here,” Chandara said.

The visitors rang up a $200 bill, paid their tab and left.