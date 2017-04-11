Woman convicted for murder in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A woman has been convicted of second-degree murder in Hendersonville.

Solicitor Greg Newman says Savannah Walker was found guilty of the murder of Deque Taylor after a four-day trial.

She was sentenced to 162 months in prison.

Walker is one of two people charged in Taylor’s murder.

Shawn Hollifield is also charged with Second Degree Murder.

Two others were charged with accessory after the fact.

They are Shawn Lyda Hall and Crystal Hernandez, according to the solicitor’s office.

All three cases are still pending and Hollifield’s trial is expected to begin sometime in May, according to the solicitor’s office.

