Woman convicted for murder in Hendersonville

By Published:
Savannah Walker
Savannah Walker

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A woman has been convicted of second-degree murder in Hendersonville.

Solicitor Greg Newman says Savannah Walker was found guilty of the murder of Deque Taylor after a four-day trial.

She was sentenced to 162 months in prison.

Walker is one of two people charged in Taylor’s murder.

Shawn Hollifield is also charged with Second Degree Murder.

Two others were charged with accessory after the fact.

They are Shawn Lyda Hall and Crystal Hernandez, according to the solicitor’s office.

All three cases are still pending and Hollifield’s trial is expected to begin sometime in May, according to the solicitor’s office.

Crime

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s