10 arrested, 2 wanted after larceny ring bust in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON CO., N.C. (WSPA) – Several people have been arrested and two more are wanted after a larceny round-up operation, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

After an extensive investigation, detectives were able to identify and arrest ten people for committing felony larceny at local retail stores over the past three months, deputies say.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects were using a price tag swapping scam at Walmart, Lowes, and Home Depot.

Detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Green Hills Farm Drive and seized several pieces of evidence, including drug paraphernalia.

There, 45-year-old James Robert Pierce and 45-year-old Amy Renee Pierce were arrested and each charged with felony conspiracy, felony obtaining property by false pretense, and six counts of felony larceny by removing destroying or deactivating an antishoplifting device.

They are both being held at the Henderson County Jail. James Pierce is being held under a $80,000 secured bond and Amy Pierce is being held under a $66,000 secured bond.

The following list includes others who were also arrested as part of the larceny round-up and their charges:

Eugenia Love Whitmire, 36, was charged with felony conspiracy and two counts of felony larceny by removing, destroying or deactivating an antishoplifting device. She is being held in the Henderson County Jail under a $30,000 secured bond.

Jason Lynn Carnegie, 34, was charged with felony conspiracy and felony obtaining property by false pretense. He is being held in the Henderson County Jail under an $18,000 secured bond.

Thomas Ray Dillin, 26, was charged with felony conspiracy and felony obtaining property by false pretense. He is being held in the Henderson County Jail under a $20,000 secured bond.

Carolyn Myers, 46, was charged with felony conspiracy and misdemeanor possession of stolen goods. She was released from the Henderson County Jail on a $4,250 secured bond.

Scott Ervin Revis, 50, was charged with felony conspiracy. He is being held in the Henderson County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond.

Jeremy Donald Harmon, 29, was charged with felony conspiracy. He is being held in the Henderson County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond.

Jesse Christopher Ball, 27, was charged with felony conspiracy. He is being held in the Henderson County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond.

April Dawn Metcalf, 43, was charged with felony conspiracy. She was released from the Henderson County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond.

Deputies say 35-year-old Tristan Lee Hass and 32-year-old Derrick Thomas Ramer are also wanted in connection to this case.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Hass or Ramer, you are asked to contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 697-4911.

Larceny Ring Mugshots View as list View as gallery Open Gallery James Robert Pierce Amy Renee Pierce Eugenia Love Whitmire Jason Lynn Carnegie Thomas Ray Dillin Carolyn Myers Scott Ervin Revis Jeremy Donald Harmon Jesse Christopher Ball

