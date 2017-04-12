34 kids, 2 adults in hospital following NC school bus crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 30 children were transported to hospitals following a crash involving a Wake County school bus and SUV near Wake Forest Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported around 7:15 a.m. on Ponderosa Service Road near Capital Boulevard, according to the Wake County Public School System’s communications director Lisa Luten. The crash is reported to have happened after an SUV ran a stop sign and hit the bus.

Thirty-four students from North Forest Pines Elementary School were on the bus and multiple students were transported to the hospital, Luten and first responders on scene said.

CBS North Carolina’s Lauren Haviland reported seeing at least three young children taken away on stretchers and loaded into ambulances. All of the children appeared to be alert.

Emergency officials said 14 people were transported from the scene to three different hospitals – 12 children and two adults – and that all injuries appear to be minor.

The two adults were the drivers of the SUV and school bus, officials said.

Children involved in the crash who were uninjured were transported to school, but troopers say those students have since been taken out of school and transported to the hospital.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.