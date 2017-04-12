8-year-old takes dad’s car to drive little sister to McDonald’s

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WFLA) — An 8-year-old boy from Ohio got behind the wheel of his dad’s van and went on a McDonald’s run with his 4-year-old sister in tow.

The young boy told East Palestine Police he just wanted to buy a cheeseburger and that he had learned how to drive on YouTube. The boy reportedly followed the rules of the road, stopping at lights and staying within speed limits.

The siblings won’t face any charges and got to eat at McDonald’s while they waited on their grandparents to pick them up.

More stories you may like on 7News

Greenville balancing continuous growth with green space development GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA-TV) – Downtown Greenville continues to develop. Designs for the Grand Bohemian Hotel by Falls Park have been revealed…

Bats caught on radar by weather service in Greer The radar at the National Weather Service in Greer is powerful enough that it can catch images of bats in flight.

Greenville Police get body cameras, training starting April 19 Greenville Police say it will begin to issue body cameras and train officers on how to use them starting next week.

New Goodwill store opens in Greenville The new location will replace the existing store off of Pleasantburg Drive and East North Street.

Spartanburg police officer seriously hurt in motorcycle crash A Spartanburg officer is among two people hurt after a crash involving a police motorcycle in Spartanburg.