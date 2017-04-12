BJU’s Easter Production ‘Living Gallery’ Has New Special Effects



For the past 20 years, Bob Jones University has been bringing works of art to life in its “Living Gallery,” and seeing it has become an Easter tradition for thousands in the Upstate. This year, the production is featuring new special effects and is recreating 8 pieces of art, including an original painting that is currently being displayed in the auditorium lobby. Jennifer Martin has a behind the scenes look at this unique production.

Bob Jones University’s “Living Gallery” is showing at the Rodeheaver Auditorium April 13-15 at 4:30pm and 8pm. For tickets and more information, click here.