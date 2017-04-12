CAUGHT ON CAM: Apparent meteor seen in the Carolinas

(WSPA) – We’ve received several calls and messages about a possible meteor that was seen throughout South Carolina and North Carolina.

Earl Ayers happened to catch the apparent meteor and posted a video on Twitter.

He says it happened shortly after 8:40 p.m.

If you saw it and were able to snap a picture or take a video, feel free to share with us.

Caught meteor on Nest Cam this evening @wxbrad pic.twitter.com/M89yESw590 — Earl Ayers (@AyersEarl) April 13, 2017

More stories you may like on 7News

Buncombe County Deputies investigating after family horse shot and killed ALEXANDER, N.C. (WSPA) – Buncombe County deputies are investigating an animal cruelty case after someone shot and killed a Western North Car…

Greenville balancing continuous growth with green space development Designs for the Grand Bohemian Hotel by Falls Park have been revealed and the Greenville City Council is dedicating more money than ever to …

Bats caught on radar by weather service in Greer The radar at the National Weather Service in Greer is powerful enough that it can catch images of bats in flight.

Greenville Police get body cameras, training starting April 19 Greenville Police say it will begin to issue body cameras and train officers on how to use them starting next week.

New Goodwill store opens in Greenville The new location will replace the existing store off of Pleasantburg Drive and East North Street.