CAUGHT ON CAM: Apparent meteor seen in the Carolinas

By Published:

(WSPA) – We’ve received several calls and messages about a possible meteor that was seen throughout South Carolina and North Carolina.

Earl Ayers happened to catch the apparent meteor and posted a video on Twitter.

He says it happened shortly after 8:40 p.m.

If you saw it and were able to snap a picture or take a video, feel free to share with us.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s