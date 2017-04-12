Celebrate National Library Week April 9-15

SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – The second week in April is the time to celebrate the contributions of our nation’s libraries and library workers and to promote library use and support.

From free access to books and online resources for families to library business centers that help support entrepreneurship and retraining, libraries offer opportunity to all. The theme for 2017 National Library Week is “Libraries Transform.” Olympic soccer gold medalist and World Cup champion Julie Foudy will serve as this year’s National Library Week Honorary Chair.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries across the country each April. All types of libraries – school, public, academic and special – participate every year in National Library Week.

You can find more at your local library.