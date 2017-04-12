Community rallies support for police officer hurt in wreck

Related Coverage Spartanburg police officer seriously hurt in motorcycle crash

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The community is rallying around an Upstate police officer who was seriously injured in a motorcycle wreck. The crash happened on Union Street in Spartanburg Friday night sending another driver to the hospital.

Several people donated to the Blood Connection in Spartanburg on behalf of Master Police Officer Jason Harris Wednesday. He was thrown from his motorcycle Tuesday night after hitting a car that was making a left turn on Union Street. That car’s driver was also hurt and taken to the hospital.

This wasn’t the first time Officer Harris was hurt in the line of duty. We found that he was injured in a 2011 shoot out while trying to serve a warrant. The man who shot him was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

“Just so grateful that someone would put their life on the line to keep us safe,” said Marlaina Brooks, whose husband and son rushed to help the officer after the wreck.

Spartanburg police say Officer Harris already received over 50 units of blood at the hospital and will most likely need more transfusions. Blood Connection officials said that’s why they’re thankful to people who have donated in the past.

“Had the blood not been there, the 50 plus units that he received wouldn’t have been available and now it’s time to help continue to replenish the blood supply,” said Blood Connection Donor Resources and Marketing Director Donna Ehrlich.

A blood drive is being planned in officer Harris’ honor Friday, but those who can’t make it can donate in his name at other Blood Connection centers.

“You know you are having some sort of impact and in this case it’s someone who is of service to the community,” said Ehrlich.

People have also made monetary donations on a GoFundMe account, and other law enforcement agencies across the upstate have sent support on social media.

The blood drive is in front of Spartanburg City Hall on Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Ehrlich says they are always in need of all blood types but o-negative is the universal type that’s especially important in emergencies.