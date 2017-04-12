David Letterman’s mom, who became unlikely star, dies at 95

NEW YORK (AP) – David Letterman’s mother Dorothy Mengering has died. She was 95.

Letterman’s publicist Tom Keaney confirmed Mengering’s death Tuesday for The Associated Press.

She became an unlikely celebrity in her 70s, baking mystery pies and covering the Olympics for her son’s Late Show on CBS.

Letterman had been on the air for years, and had made ironic celebrities out of dozens of nobodies, before he thought to bring on his mom. But the moment he did, she became a hit, with a cheerful “Hi, David!” in her Midwestern accent starting every appearance.

She baked and appeared via satellite in her Indiana kitchen for a segment called “Guess Mom’s Pies.”

And she was a correspondent for the show at the 1994 Winter Olympics in Norway, a role she reprised for the next two winter games.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

More stories you may like on 7News

Bats caught on radar by weather service in Greer The radar at the National Weather Service in Greer is powerful enough that it can catch images of bats in flight.

Greenville Police get body cameras, training starting April 19 Greenville Police say it will begin to issue body cameras and train officers on how to use them starting next week.

New Goodwill store opens in Greenville The new location will replace the existing store off of Pleasantburg Drive and East North Street.

Spartanburg police officer seriously hurt in motorcycle crash A Spartanburg officer is among two people hurt after a crash involving a police motorcycle in Spartanburg.

1 dead after crash involving dirt bike in Anderson Co. At least one person is dead after a crash in Anderson County Tuesday night, according to the coroner’s office.