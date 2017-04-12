Dog dies after it was chained, set on fire in Charleston

WCBD Published: Updated:
FILE

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dog was lit on fire and killed in Awendaw Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on the 7100 block of Highway 17 North at around 5:30 p.m. on April 11.

They say a man drove up to his property and found the dog and grass around it in flames.

A chain was found wrapped around dog’s muzzle, torso, and legs, according to an incident report.

Investigators think the dog was dragged down the road by the “tight-fitting” chains and then set on fire.

The dog was sent to Columbia for necropsy.

Six people were seen leaving the area after the incident.

If you have any information, call the Charleston County Animal Control Office at 843-529-5319 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s