Driver killed, child hurt in Upstate dirt bike crash

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Authorities say one person was killed and a child is in the hospital after a dirt bike crash in Belton.

The S.C. Highway Patrol says the deadly crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Troopers say the dirt bike was headed south on Murphy Road and crashed to keep from hitting an SUV making a left-hand turn.

The 33-year-old driver was thrown from the dirt bike and hit by the SUV, according to troopers. They say he died the driver died at the scene of the crash. There was a 5-year-old passenger on the dirt bike. The child was taken to AnMed Hospital with injuries and later transferred to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment, troopers say.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

Charges are pending in the crash, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.