McLaren is using a dozen 3D printers to quickly produce new parts its team designs.

The company says it slashes the time it takes to get racers specialized parts, that normally take weeks to arrive.

The plastic 3D-printed parts have to be reinforced for a few days before they can be used in cars. The company hopes some day it will be able to print parts out of carbon fiber. Once that happens, engineers can create new parts on demand while races are happening.