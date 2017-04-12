Gamecocks women’s basketball champions honored on cans of Coke

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSPA) – Gamecock fans can celebrate the women’s basketball championship team with a smile.

Coca-Cola has unveiled 12-ounce cans of soda that commemorate the 2017 National Champions with a Gamecocks logo.

The soft drink company says six-packs of the cans will be available in stores starting the week of April 17. Fans can also eight-ounce bottles that celebrate the championship until April 14 by clicking here.

USC won the Division I women’s basketball championship with a 67-55 victory over Mississippi in Dallas, TX on April 2.