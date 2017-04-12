Greenville balancing continuous growth with green space development

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA-TV) – Downtown Greenville continues to develop.

Designs for the Grand Bohemian Hotel by Falls Park have been revealed and the City Council is dedicating more money than ever to green space.

“Our intention is to protect the public space, to have green space,” said Councilwoman Amy Ryberg Doyle.

Protection of green space is happening alongside major development says Ryberg Doyle.

“Many of the big projects that you see downtown are public, private partnerships,” she said.

These projects include the Camperdown development – with demolition of the Greenville News building starting in May – and the Grand Bohemian.

The boutique luxury hotel will stand where the current Wyche law firm has been for decades. This week, a walking workshop between council and the architects highlighted the latest vision. Open green spaces for concerts and play will stem from the Liberty Bridge. Rooms will overlook views of the Reedy never before seen by the public.

That’s not where the city’s investment in sustainability ends according to ryberg doyle.

“We believe in investing in the new City Park, investing in Falls Park and now, in this year’s budget, investing in neighborhood parks,” said Ryberg Doyle.

That investment is around 5.8 million from the 19 million dollar capital budget this year, once approved. It passed the first reading this week.

“Most recently the city appropriated money to purchase the property next to the river to protect the river and the green space,” Ryberg Doyle explained.

That property has been a bone of contention for the city since the fall. A law firm wanted to build in the space, drawing sharp criticism from the group “Rescue the Reedy.” The city’s purchase protects the land, but also clears up questions.

“A lot of times I hear comments about growth and about managing growth. I think sustainability is not an empty word. It’s about balance and we have to maintain that balance,” said Ryberg Doyle.

Balance is the council’s theme for development this year. The main concern for council is how each development can maintain the walkable integrity of the area.