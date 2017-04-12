Greenville Police get body cameras, training starting April 19

By Published:
Photo courtesy Greenville Police Department

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – Greenville Police say it will begin to issue body cameras and train officers on how to use them starting next week.

Patrol officers and many uniformed specialized officers will start receiving the cameras on April 19. Training is scheduled to be completed on May 5.

“While they may not fully capture every event or every angle, these cameras are extraordinarily useful in evaluating interactions between the police and public, and in improving professional performance,” said Greenville Police Chief Ken Miller in a released statement.

The officers will be equipped with Flex-2 body cameras by Axon. The company provides Cloud storage of video that is recorded.

GPD received a grant of nearly $94,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice to pay for the cameras. Another $126,000 for the technology was provided by Greenville City Council.

Photo courtesy Greenville Police Department

