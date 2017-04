Halls Chophouse Easter Brunch - On the Food Scene Halls Chophouse is here to talk about Easter Brunch!

BJU’s Easter Production ‘Living Gallery’ Has New Special Effects - For the past 20 years, Bob Jones University has been bringing works of art to life in its “Living Gallery,” and seeing it has become an East…

How to Master the Hottest Eye Shadow Trend: The Glossy Eye - One of the hottest looks on the runway that’s slowly hitting the streets is a daring eye shadow trend for going out: the glossy eye! Katie C…

”Stomping Grounds” - If you love ice cream and pimiento cheese, Stomping Grounds is here to show you what it's offering for free through the Vittl app. Plus, the…

Celebrating National Pet Day! - Jamarcus Gaston joins us with Lucky Pup Rescue, to talk about National Pet Day and to tell you how you can foster or adopt and animal.

What’s New This Baseball Season at Fluor Field - With seating above the Green Monster, two new event spaces including a rooftop bar and a brand new lounge, the Greenville Drive is starting …

71st Annual Tryon Blockhouse Steeplechase Gets New Track and Venue - It’s time to get out those big hats and raise your pinkies! The 71st annual Tryon Blockhouse Steeplechase races are April 15th with a brand …

“James and the Giant Peach, Jr.” - The Spartanburg Youth Theatre is here with a sneak peek at this weekend's production of "James and the Giant Peach Jr.!"