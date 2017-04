GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police are asking for your help to find a robbery suspect.

They say it happened at the Roadway Inn on Laurens Rd. on 4/10 around 4 a.m.

They think the suspect was driving a Toyota Camry with no tag.

The suspect is described as 5’2″ – 5’3″ and 200 – 210 lbs.

The employee says the man came into the business and gave her a note demanding money.

Police say the man didn’t show a gun, but passed a note threatening the clerk with one.