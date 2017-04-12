Help find suspect who shot and killed mini horse in Buncombe Co.

By Published:
Lila Belle
Lila Belle

ALEXANDER, NC (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find the person who shot and killed a miniature horse n Buncombe Co.

Deputies say it happened on March 26 between 4 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Snelson Rd in Alexander.

The owner found the horse dead on their property.

A witness says a red Chevrolet Blazer was driving back and forth past the residence several times that day at a low rate of speed, but no other information about that vehicle is available.

Deputies say they don’t have any more information on the suspect.

If you have any information on this case of cruelty to animals, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (828)250-6670, or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.

Lila Belle
Lila Belle

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s