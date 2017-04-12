HS coach accused of smoking pot with players, deputies say

By Published:
Brett Baker

HENDERSON CO., N.C. (WSPA) – A volunteer baseball coach from West Henderson High has been arrested, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 17th, school resource officers were made aware of allegations that 22-year-old Brett Baker took some players off campus after a baseball practice and smoked marijuana.

After an investigation, Baker has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency and neglect by parents or others.

Baker turned himself into the Henderson County Magistrate’s Office after being notified of the charges.

He was released on a written promise to appear in court.

His first court appearance is scheduled for May 19th.

