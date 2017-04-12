Local students get lessons on dangers of drunk driving before prom

SPARTANBURG CO, SC (WSPA) – Prom season is here and a Spartanburg school district wants to keep teens safe with a week of drunk driving awareness classes.

On Wednesday, students at Chapman High School will take turns driving with “drunk goggles” on and driving while texting.

The Inman City Police Department is teaming up with the school to set up an obstacle course students will have to navigate with golf carts to see just how dangerous driving while drunk and distracted is.

This Saturday, students at Landrum High School have the chance to take “Alive at 25,” a four and a half hour class taught by off-duty sheriff’s deputies to help teens make good decisions before getting behind the wheel.

“This is an opportunity for them to see that it really happens and sometimes you can be doing what you’re supposed to be doing and something could happen, so if you have your seat belt on, your chances of surviving go way up,” said Kevin Carr, the driver’s ed instructor at Chapman High School.

Students at both high schools will also attend prom assemblies where they will hear from speakers who’ve lost loved ones to drunk driving.