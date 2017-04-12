Man arrested after camera found in SC home bathroom

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina man has been arrested after sheriff’s deputies said he installed a camera in a bathroom to spy on people.

The York County sheriff’s office told local media 60-year-old Douglas Veihdeffer of Rock Hill is charged with aggravated voyeurism.

Deputies were called to Veihdeffer’s home Sunday afternoon by a man who said he, his wife and child pay Veihdeffer rent to stay in his home. The man told officers he noticed a black fixture on the inside of the bathroom door. The man said he discovered the towel hook concealed a hidden camera.

A sheriff’s report says Veihdeffer initially told officers he placed the camera in the bathroom facing the shower and toilet because some people had stolen things.

It was not known if Veihdeffer has an attorney.

