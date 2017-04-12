Misuse of Tryon town funds described in federal indictments

Details of misuse of Tryon town credit cards by Joey Davis and Leroy Miller were released in indictments today in Federal court.

The indictments state that Joey Davis was chief of Tryon Fire Department when he was also given the position of interim town manager in January of 2012.

Davis served in that position until August of 2016. During that time, Davis had control of the town’s credit cards to pay for legitimate expenditures as budgeted by the town, but not for personal bills or bills of council members, according to the indictment.

The indictment states that each year in that position, Davis received a $5,000 salary increase. The Grand Jury says that in April of 2012, council member Leroy Miller started soliciting money from Davis. The indictments that that Davis and Miller reached an agreement for him to pay some bills in exchange for Davis to receive a higher salary and other benefits. Those solicitations for money were made by text and email, according to the documents.

Until April of 2016, Davis was using his personal funds to help Miller, state the documents. Starting April 1st, Davis used town credit cards to pay for Miller’s Duke Engery bill four times, also paying Miller’s Nationwide insurance bill twice, and his Charter Communications bill three times, according to the documents. That amount alleged in the indictments, totals more than $2,000 of town funds.

Documents show that Davis has all of his conversations with Miller on his phone, including one where the discussed the FBI and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations asking to speak with Davis. Miller told Davis that he needed to wipe his phone clean and that his phone was burnt up, according to the indictments.

Davis and Miller have both been indicted on charges of Conspiracy, by giving Miller money in exchange for retainment of a job of interim and town manager.

Miller was also indicted on charges of Federal Program Fraud, Extortion, and Witness Tampering.

Davis was fired from his position as Fire Chief in January.

Davis and Miller will have a hearing today at noon in a federal courthouse in Asheville.