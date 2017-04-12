NC lawmaker compares Hitler to ‘Tyrant’ Lincoln

RALIEGH, NC (WSPA) – The NC House lawmaker who is one of the primary sponsors of a now-dead gay marriage ban bill has compared Lincoln to Hitler on his campaign Facebook page.

Larry Pittman, a Cabarrus Republican, called Lincoln a tyrant and that the American Civil war was unnecessary and unconstitutional.

He also said Lincoln was personally responsible for the deaths of over 800,000 people.

He made the statement in the comments under a newsletter Facebook post.

Pittman writes, “And if Hitler had won, should the world just get over it? Lincoln was the same sort if tyrant, and personally responsible for the deaths of over 800,000 Americans in a war that was unnecessary and unconstitutional.”

The NC Democratic Party Chair Wayne Goodwin released the following statement on Pittman’s comment.

“Representative Pittman and his ultra-conservative allies in the General Assembly have no sense of decency, no sense of shame and no sense of historical fact. I call on North Carolina’s Republican leaders to immediately condemn these outrageous and offensive statements.”