New Goodwill store opens in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A new Goodwill store opens Wednesday in Greenville.

The new location will replace the existing store off of Pleasantburg Drive and East North Street.

The thrift store is already filled with donations from the community including clothing, housewares and more.

Donations and sales help the non-profit achieve its mission of helping people finds jobs and support themselves through education and training.

The location will also feature a job connection center.

Employment specialists will help people find jobs that fit their skills and experience.

Last year Goodwill helped more than 11,000 people in South Carolina find jobs.

“We feel like the community gives to us when they donate goods and it allows us to give back to the community by having a goodwill job connection that will help people in the community get back on their feet,” said Brad Majors, the Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Goodwill Industries of Upstate-Midlands SC.

The store opens Wednesday at 9 a.m. at 2550 North Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville.