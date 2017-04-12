Oconee Nuclear Station testing sirens today

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) — Duke Energy will test emergency sirens at the Oconee Nuclear Station.

The test is scheduled to start at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, April 12.

People in Pickens and Oconee counties near the nuclear station will hear the alert notification sirens.

Officials said in a news release that 65 sirens within 10 miles of the nuclear station will be tested for three-minutes to ensure they properly work.

Sirens are sounded in emergencies to signal residents to tune in to a local radio or TV station that would carry an emergency alert message, officials say.