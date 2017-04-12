Pedestrian killed crossing Poinsett Highway

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A person was killed Tuesday night while crossing a road in Greenville.

The S.C. Highway Patrol says it happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Poinsett Highway.

Troopers say the victim was 47 years old. The coroner has not released their name as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Troopers say the person was crossing Poinsett Highway when a car headed east struck and killed them.

The driver, 20-year-old Marlon Rodriguez, was charged with driving an uninsured vehicle, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.