Police officer saves little girl’s life on his wedding day

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WCMH) — The officer went out for some donuts on the morning of his wedding and ended up saving a 3-year-old girl’s life.

“It had to be a donut shop,” said John O’Rourke, a police officer for IUPD-Indianapolis. “You can’t make this up.”

According to the IUPD Facebook page, on the morning of March 28, the day of his wedding, O’Rourke was waiting in line at an Orlando donut shop when he noticed a commotion in the dining area and realized a little girl was having a seizure.

O’Rourke had someone call 911 and began performing CPR on the girl. The little girl was able to regain consciousness and was transported by medics.

Afterward, O’Rourke left with his box of donuts. “I just sat in my car, for about 20 minutes, processing everything,” he said.

Later that day, O’Rourke married his bride Virginia, but Florida troopers who attended the wedding and knew O’Rourke said they aren’t surprised by the morning’s encounter.

“You know John,” one of them said. “He’s always at the right place at the right (or wrong) time.”

More stories you may like on 7News

Greenville balancing continuous growth with green space development GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA-TV) – Downtown Greenville continues to develop. Designs for the Grand Bohemian Hotel by Falls Park have been revealed…

Bats caught on radar by weather service in Greer The radar at the National Weather Service in Greer is powerful enough that it can catch images of bats in flight.

Greenville Police get body cameras, training starting April 19 Greenville Police say it will begin to issue body cameras and train officers on how to use them starting next week.

New Goodwill store opens in Greenville The new location will replace the existing store off of Pleasantburg Drive and East North Street.

Spartanburg police officer seriously hurt in motorcycle crash A Spartanburg officer is among two people hurt after a crash involving a police motorcycle in Spartanburg.