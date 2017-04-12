Presbyterian College Basketball Coach Greg Nibert Resigns

Longtime Presbyterian College Greg Nibert tells 7 Sports he’s resigned. The announcement came Wednesday morning.

Nibert ends a 28-season run guiding the Blue Hose, who he saw through the transition from NAIA to Division II to Division I and the Blue Hose were competitive early after making the jump as they registered wins over a 20th-ranked Cincinnati team as well as Auburn and Wake Forest. However, the program had slipped in recent season and won just five games during the 2016-2017 campaign.

He ends his tenure with more than 400 wins and did not state a specific reason for stepping down but simply says “it was a tough decision.”

Nibert says he’ll take some time to contemplate what the future holds.

The school named assistant John Reynolds interim head coach and will begin a search for Nibert’s fulltime replacement.

Presbyterian lost athletic director Brian Reece earlier this year and has not announced his replacement.