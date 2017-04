MOORE, SC (WSPA) – A student was caught with an airsoft gun at Dawkins Middle School on Tuesday, according to Spartanburg Co. School District 6.

They say the gun wasn’t operable because it was missing the air cartridge and didn’t have any of the plastic BB’s it fires.

The student will be disciplined, according to the district.

They say they didn’t know what grade the student was in and they are waiting to speak with the school resource officer.

We will update this story when we get more details.