Tow truck worker falls off overpass, dies when helping after crash, troopers say

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) – The Florida Highway Patrol says a tow truck worker fell to his death from an overpass on Interstate 95 while helping to upright an overturned tractor-trailer.

The crash near Boca Raton left the truck dangling over the interstate’s overpass, causing a traffic snarl along the busy South Florida corridor early Wednesday.

Troopers tell news outlets the crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. They say the truck is not in danger of falling off the bridge. The three southbound lanes of I-95 remain closed as an investigation continues and crews try to upright the truck.

Officials say the tractor-trailer’s driver wasn’t injured in the rollover crash.

Authorities haven’t released the identity of the person who fell.

