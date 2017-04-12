Trump: US not getting involved with Syria

Donald Trump, Haider al-Abadi
President Donald Trump listens in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Sixty-two percent of Americans turned thumbs down on Trump’s handling of health care during the initial weeks of his presidency, according to a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. It was his worst rating among seven issues the poll tested, which included the economy, foreign policy and immigration. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says the U.S. is not going to get involved in Syria but that he had to act because of chemical attacks there.

His comments, aired Wednesday on Fox Business News, come less than a week after Trump ordered a retaliatory strike on Syria based on U.S. evidence that Syrian President Bashar Assad attacked civilians with chemical weapons.

Trump said, “when I saw that, I said we have to do something.”

But he also appeared to rule out deeper involvement, saying: “Are we going to get involved with Syria? No.”

Trump also warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin, in backing Assad, is supporting someone who is “truly an evil person.” That, Trump said, is “very bad for Russia” and “very bad for mankind” and the world.

