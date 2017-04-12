University of TN to offer class on Dolly Parton’s life

WATE Published:
Dolly Parton

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Some University of Tennessee students will soon be able to take a course all about an East Tennessee legend.

Students will learn about how Dolly Parton grew up in Sevierville to become an international icon.

The class, “Course-Work: Dolly’s America,” will be offered to history honors students. It’ll be the first thesis seminar of three that history honors students are required to take.

Dolly’s book “Dolly: My Life: will be a part of the required reading along with other books about Appalachia.

Dolly responded to the news on Twitter, saying “From the girl voted in high school ‘Least Likely to Succeed,’ This sure is a blessing.”

