Veteran found dead in suitcase honored in SC

WSPA Staff Published:

(WSPA) — A World War II veteran was honored in South Carolina after bizarre events following his death.

Tribute was paid Tuesday to Robert Brooks at Fort Jackson National Cemetery.

The veteran’s body was found stuffed in a suitcase. Brooks died of natural causes in New York, but his body was dumped in rural Arkansas. Investigators say it was part of a Social Security scheme to sell his possessions and steal his identity to get money.

Brooks’ remains have been returned to family in South Carolina.

The Patriot Guard Riders gave Brooks a service with full military honors.

Brooks’ son says the family has been deeply touched by the show of support for a man none of the riders knew.

