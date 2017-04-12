Bats caught on radar by weather service in Greer

By Published: Updated:
GSP radar
The weather radar image shows seven bats in flight that are marked by white arrows in the Upstate.

GREER (WSPA) – The radar at the National Weather Service at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport is good.

It’s even strong enough – that when placed on a particular setting – it can pick up bats in flight as they leave their roost in the Upstate.

NWS tweeted out an image taken from the WSR88D radar Tuesday night at 8:26 p.m.

The image shows seven bats in flight that are marked by white arrows. The weather service tells us radar caught three bats in flight in Laurens County, one in Union County, one each in Pickens and Anderson counties and another near the border between Elbert and Hart counties in Georgia.

The weather service says when WSR88D is set on clear air mode, it can pick up birds and swarms of bees. If the right weather conditions exist, the rader can pick up traffic on Interstate 85.

 

A bat.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s