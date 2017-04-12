Bats caught on radar by weather service in Greer

GREER (WSPA) – The radar at the National Weather Service at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport is good.

It’s even strong enough – that when placed on a particular setting – it can pick up bats in flight as they leave their roost in the Upstate.

NWS tweeted out an image taken from the WSR88D radar Tuesday night at 8:26 p.m.

The image shows seven bats in flight that are marked by white arrows. The weather service tells us radar caught three bats in flight in Laurens County, one in Union County, one each in Pickens and Anderson counties and another near the border between Elbert and Hart counties in Georgia.

The weather service says when WSR88D is set on clear air mode, it can pick up birds and swarms of bees. If the right weather conditions exist, the rader can pick up traffic on Interstate 85.

Tonight, KGSP has a new one for the "weird things seen on radar" file…bats, and lots of them! pic.twitter.com/b94LwI7CCF — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) April 12, 2017

