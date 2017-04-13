Coroner identifies woman hit, killed crossing Greenville road

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — The coroner said a 47-year-old woman was hit and killed as she attempted to cross a Greenville highway.

The coroner identified the pedestrian as Marjorie Ann Konczal.

Authorities say Konczal was fatally struck around 10:35 p.m. Tuesday on Poinsett Highway. The coroner said she died at the scene of traumatic injuries.

Her death has been ruled an accident.

Troopers say the man who hit Konczal was not injured in the crash. He’s charged with operating an uninsured vehicle.