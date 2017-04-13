Couple busted having sex in middle of street in GA

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An interesting start to the day for people living in one Martinez neighborhood.

Columbia County law enforcement confirms, deputies responded to this scene off Creekview Drive.

Some kids went out to catch the bus and saw the two people having sex in the road, according to neighbors.

The neighbors called 911.

Deputies did respond and there are charges pending in this case.

